Giant chocolate snowman to be on show at Crofts

Fans of sweet treats are in for a treat at Crofts Chocolates when a giant snowman will help raise funds and awareness of a local charity this festive season.

The 7ft chocolate snowman statue will be in place from Thursday, November 14 at the shop in Newborough in support of Willows Lull, the Scarborough-based children’s charity that offers respite care for children living with life-limiting and complex medical needs.

Customers can take ‘selfies’ with the snowman, make a donation to Willows Lull or take part in the Willows Lull Christmas raffle, which has three great prizes donated by Crofts Chocolates.

“These include a chocolate hamper worth £75 for the main prize, second prize is a hamper worth £25 and the third prize is a large chocolate Santa figure.

Alex Grant, co-owner of Crofts, said: “We are delighted to support such a wonderful cause which is based right here in Scarborough.

“The work the Willows Lull team does is amazing and we are delighted to help with the raffle prizes.

“We also donate £1 from the sale of our large chocolate Santas and Snowmen in the shop, so there are a number of ways our customers can offer their support.”