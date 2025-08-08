Google to visit Bridlington Spa to provide free training for businesses

Google’s Digital Garage is coming to Bridlington Spa Thursday September 12, from 10am to 3pm.

Google’s Digital Garage is coming to Bridlington Spa Thursday September 12, offering free, in-person training and mentoring for businesses across the local area.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, held in partnership with local MP Charlie Dewhirst, will run from 10am to 3pm and is designed to help local business owners and entrepreneurs to build digital skills, improve their online presence, and make better use of digital tools – including AI.

Attendees will have access to live workshops, one-to-one mentoring with Google’s Digital Coaches, and the chance to network with other local businesses. Topics will include how to get your business found online, digital marketing strategy, and practical ways to boost productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Dewhirst MP said: “Local businesses are so important for our economy, and I want to help them in any way possible. I’m pleased to be working with a major company like Google to bring practical support and training to our local area.

“Whether you want to get to grips with the basics or just sharpen your digital skills, this is a great opportunity to hear directly from industry experts and meet other businesses – and it’s completely free.”

Places are limited, so early registration is advised by visiting: https://rsvp.withgoogle.com/events/bridlington-and-the-wolds-mp.