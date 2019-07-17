Grant scheme open to Scarborough area businesses

Scarborough Borough Council’s Business Development Grant Scheme is now open to new applications for start-up businesses and existing businesses looking to expand in the Borough of Scarborough.

The grant scheme is open to businesses within the manufacturing, service, retail, tourism and hospitality sectors subject to meeting set criteria and the council’s priorities and objectives.

Business start-up grants of up to £1,000 and business expansion grants of up to £5,000 can be applied for.

The Business Development Grant Scheme re-launched on April 1 this year.

Applications are assessed by a panel on a quarterly basis.

The deadline for grant applications to be assessed by the second panel meeting due to be held in September is Saturday August 31.

All potential applicants must seek the services of a business advisor before submitting an application.

Scarborough Jobmatch, which the council already works with, can offer this service.

To contact an advisor people should email business.support@scarborough.gov.uk or telephone freephone 0800 0830 402.