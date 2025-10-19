Green light for The Treasury in Whitby with more than 30 new jobs created
The approval paves the way for work to progress on creating a sophisticated bar and restaurant in one of Whitby’s most prominent landmarks.
Retaining the grandeur of the original banking hall while introducing a sleek, contemporary interior, The Treasury will offer premium dining, locally sourced produce, signature cocktails and curated wines.
Owner Ali Hussain, a Whitby resident and lifeboat crewman, said: “This building holds a special place in the town’s history, and in my own memories.
"We’re proud to bring it back to life – not just as a venue, but as an asset for Whitby.
"Securing planning permission means we can now protect its heritage while giving it a vibrant future, and creating great jobs for local people.”
Specialist contractors and designers are already on site, beginning the restoration process.
The project includes:
● preserving original architectural features, including the double-height banking hall
● introducing a bespoke interior design scheme blending historic character with modern elegance
● installing a new hospitality layout, including private dining spaces, a feature cocktail bar, and flexible areas for events
Specialist craftsmen, designers, and conservation experts are preserving the building’s architectural beauty.
The team includes architect Neil Duffield and works are being completed by Ryan Sleighthome, Luke Clarkson, Matthew Hodgson and Andrew Chilton.
The Treasury is expected to open in Winter 2025.
Details of recruitment opportunities are available on the website now.
Visit www.thetreasurywhitby.co.uk or follow @thetreasurywhitby on social media.