Growing support for Sirius Minerals as more than 600 sign petition for loan guarantee

More than 6,000 people have now signed a petition calling for the Government to provide a loan guarantee to Sirius Minerals.

The company behind North Yorkshire’s multi-billion pound polyhalite project failed to raise the money it needs to fund the next phase of construction at Woodsmith Mine.

This forced the company to slow down its operations and let go some of its workers.

Hundreds of local shareholders have also been impacted as Sirius’ shares lost half of its share price following the news it couldn’t unlock $2.5bn (£2bn) in financing from US investment bank JP Morgan.

With the company now forced to look at other options, supporters of the project are appealing to the Government to intervene, something PM Boris Johnson has so far refused to do.

A response from Westminster will be issued if the petition reaches 10,000 signatures.