Holiday park operator Haven, which operates Thornwick Bay in Flamborough, Primrose Valley, Blue Dolphin and Reighton Sands in Filey, has launched a variety of biodiversity-focused activities for young holidaymakers.

The company has announced a partnership with Little Green Change, a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to environmental education for children and communities across the UK.

The scheme aims to provide fun, educational and accessible biodiversity-focused activities for young holidaymakers across Haven’s 39 holiday parks.

Through the partnership, free, self-led nature activity worksheets – designed specifically for primary and secondary-aged guests – will be delivered by Haven’s dedicated Rangers. These activities include Beach Bingo, Bug Hunts, British Wildlife Memory Games, Tree Leaf Rubbing, and more.

Each activity has been designed to reflect the unique natural environment of the park’s location and highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Simon Palethorpe, CEO at Haven, said: “Haven recognises the vital role we all play in protecting the natural spaces and ecosystems across our parks.

"We are delighted to partner with Little Green Change to improve our offering and create more opportunities for young guests to connect with nature.

“By providing resources that both educate and inspire, we aim to make environmental learning accessible to all our guests – reinforcing our long-standing commitment to inclusivity, community impact, and protecting the environment for future generations.”

Clare Matheson, founder and director of Little Green Change, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Haven to deliver new and exciting eco education resources for kids focusing on biodiversity and nature. We are passionate about engaging and empowering children and young people to learn about, and take, positive steps to help the planet.

"This opportunity allows us to partner with one of the leading, environmentally conscious, holiday companies in the UK. We are looking forward to building upon this successful, mutually beneficial partnership with Haven, enabling both organisations to deliver positive, environmental outcomes that benefit both families and the planet."

Visit https://littlegreenchange.com/ for more information about Little Green Change.