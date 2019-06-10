Helmsley jewellers celebrates 10 years in business with a dazzling prize

The owners of a well-known jewellery shop in Helmsley are marking 10 years at the helm, along with taking over the freehold of the property, by planning a series of celebrations.

Andy Mardle and Carolyn Frank took over Libby Butler Jewellers in June 2009 and last month purchased the freehold on the building, which was available for the first time since 1975.

The diamond and emerald bracelet.

To celebrate, the business is running a competition to win a tennis bracelet, featuring 58 stunning green emeralds and a dazzling 10pt diamond feature on the clasp, set in 9ct white gold, worth almost £1,200.

Anyone can enter the competition, either by making a purchase from the shop, or by buying a ticket for £2 – with all of the proceeds from the tickets going to Yorkshire Cancer Research. The competition will run until November 25.

Libby Butler Jewellers will also be hosting a special evening event next Monday (June 17), when the competition will launch.

The shop will be open from 4pm to 8pm, offering a 20% discount on all items and inviting people to go and share a celebratory glass of fizz.

Running a small business of her own so inspired Carolyn Frank, she now works full time for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), supporting other business owners across North Yorkshire.

Her partner Andy Mardle continues to run Libby Butler Jewellers, based on Borogate.

The jewellers was one of two founding members behind the Helmsley in Business group, which now has more than 50 members in the town, and spear-headed the campaign which saw Helmsley named Britain’s Best Market Town in the Great British High Street Awards.

Andy said: “We have really enjoyed the last decade in Helmsley, it’s such a wonderful place to live and work.

“So, we were delighted when the opportunity came up to purchase the freehold of our shop and home from landlord Brian Nellist, who bought it from the Duncombe Estate more than 40 years ago.

“We wanted to do something big to celebrate, which is where the idea came from to have a competition to win the stunning emerald and diamond bracelet.

Anyone who buys anything until November 25 – whether it’s worth £6 or £2,000 – will get the opportunity to enter, but we also thought it was a good way to raise money for a charity we have long supported, Yorkshire Cancer Research.

“We have so many wonderfully loyal local customers, who come to us from Malton and Pickering and further afield, and it’s fantastic being part of that community.

“Hopefully lots of people will come and raise a glass to our tenth birthday at our event on June 17 so we can say thank you.”

Carolyn added: “So many high streets are struggling, but Helmsley continues to go from strength to strength.

“Two new businesses have opened in the last few weeks – Mr & Mrs Porters luxury accommodation and florist Twig & Twine. That’s the stage we were at 10 years ago and we wish them the same success and happiness we’ve had here in Helmsley.”

