Holiday let move by coffee shop owners

The owners of a much-loved coffee shop in Helmsley have opened a duo of luxury holiday accommodation, named Mr and Mrs Porter’s.

Tony and Monia Porter, who have run the busy Porters Coffee Shop on Bridge Street since 2007, have converted the second floor of the historic Grade 2 listed building to create accommodation for visitors and holidaymakers.

Mr and Mrs Porter’s is set in the heart of Helmsley, offering picturesque views of Helmsley Castle and Duncombe Park.

Tony and Monia are both active members of the community – Tony Porter was recently appointed town councillor for Helmsley and is also chair of the Helmsley in Business group.

Monia said: “After 12 years working together in Helmsley and finally marrying in New Zealand last year, we wanted to open up our very special home in Helmsley, to share our passion for the North York Moors National Park.

“We love to tell people about all the wonderful things to see and do, and as frequent travellers ourselves we really enjoy meeting people who appreciate experiencing new places.

“Even having travelled the world, there’s no place quite like Helmsley.”

Bookings can now be made via AirB&B.