Holiday lets in Yorkshire take gold in national awards

Three holiday let owners across Yorkshire have received top honours in a national awards programme celebrating the best holiday homes across the UK and Ireland.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Starford-Burton and her unique holiday let, The Cells, took home gold in the Best Historic Property category. Fiona, a former decorator and interior designer, put her experience to good use transforming the old police station and magistrate court in Ingleton into four apartments – turning cells into comfortable guest accommodation, complete with original features such as window bars.

Meanwhile, The Green in Lastingham scooped gold in the Best National Parks Property category, thanks to its beautiful character features, including exposed beams and original fireplaces, and proximity to the North York Moors. Owners Jodie and Richard run the holiday let alongside their day jobs, after falling in love with the house and location when holidaying at The Green themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex and Adam Pinion picked up the Best in Yorkshire award for Calm Waters, a five-bedroom luxury beach house set directly on Bridlington’s South Beach. They started holiday letting in 2020, driven by a passion for property design and a desire to create memorable experiences for families and groups of friends.

Calm Waters, voted Best in Yorkshire

The national travel awards run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages saw hundreds of entries from across the UK and Ireland, with all three properties beating off tough competition to take home trophies.

The Sykes Gems Awards first launched in 2017 and aims to celebrate the best properties in the UK’s holiday let sector.

Properties were judged by a panel of industry experts, including Sykes’ Chief Commercial Officer, James Shaw, Director of Operations, Luke Squires, Portfolio Director, Harriet Kerr, and The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor, Sophie Swietochowski.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners were selected using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like occupancy figures and property amenities. The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at The Cells, The Green and Calm Waters, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

The Cells

The Cells owner, Fiona Starford-Burton,said: “The property’s history is incredible and something guests are really interested in learning more about. It’s been here since 1857 and was one of only three police stations and magistrate courts in Yorkshire.

“A previous owner started the renovation but unfortunately wasn’t able to complete it, so I took the project on and now get a lot from the entire holiday letting experience. It’s fantastic that all the hard work has been recognised.”

The Green owner, Jodie, said: “We visited The Green regularly for several years, until one evening we had a couple of glasses of prosecco and messaged the then owner to say we would be interested if they ever decided to sell. Fast forward a few years and we haven’t looked back – we love sharing the cottage with our guests and feel privileged to help others explore this exceptional part of the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Pinion, owner of Calm Waters, added: “The award is a real honour, and the acknowledgement means a lot because so much care and detail goes into every decision we make, from landscaping and interiors to the little touches that guests remember.

The Green

“Seeing families and friends use our home to celebrate, reconnect and make memories is incredibly rewarding.”

James Shaw, Chief Commercial Officer of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “Now in its eighth year, it’s wonderful to see so many outstanding properties celebrated in our 2025 Sykes Gems Awards.

“Our owners put an incredible amount of effort into maintaining high standards at their properties throughout the year, and these awards are a great way to recognise that dedication. With so many fantastic entries it was tough to narrow it down, but these properties stood out as a clear winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With holidaying close to home continuing to remain popular – and the average UK holiday let generating £24,700 in 2024 – more Yorkshire locals may be inspired by these owners to consider taking the leap into the market themselves.”

For more information or to book a Gems award-winner, visit sykescottages.co.uk or call 01244 617683.