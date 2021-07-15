'The Hive' was constructed with the help of several local businesses.

The glamping, camping and holiday cottage staycation venue includes glamping Wigwam® Cabins, camping and luxury holiday cottages in the Yorkshire Wolds.

The new facilities include spacious and improved reception and retail premises, and ‘The Hive’ café bar, offering takeaway drinks and pizza for guests staying onsite.

The business is owned and run by husband-and-wife team John and Julia Warters and has won a clutch of awards as one of Yorkshire’s leading holiday accommodation providers.

Julia said: “We are offering our staycation guests a superb experience. Our café bar has an alcohol licence to serve local beers and wines; our coffee will be made by a trained barista and our retail outlet will include Yorkshire products, gifts, and souvenirs, as well as an improved main reception area, including Wold Top Beer, Andrea Willis Designs, Scampston Dairies, Floss and Dooley’s confectionary, Yorkshire Honey and many more.

“All this is in addition to the stunning farm walks we have around our farm, the sports field, the children’s play area and of course our farmyard gang which includes cows, sheep, hens, ducks, pigs, our dogs and our Shetland Pony.”

The Hive is open to onsite guests only, for selected hours during the peak season.