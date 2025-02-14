Hundreds of jobs on offer at the annual Scarborough Job Fair
Twenty employers from a range of sectors will attend the event, with hundreds of jobs available for those seeking work.
The free event is open to all, and will take place at The Street (next to William Street Coach Park) on Friday February 28 from 11am to 1.30pm.
Janine Merritt and Bron Goodwin, event organisers from Scarborough Jobcentre, said: “We’re excited to welcome 20 employers from a range of sectors and each one has jobs on offer.
“Our priority is to build excellent partnerships with local business so that we can help fill their vacancies with the right people.
“Employers come to this event because they really want to meet people face to face and talk to them about their opportunities.”
Attendees will have the chance to speak with recruiters, gain insights into job requirements and explore available roles.
Last year’s event proved a huge success for exhibitors and visitors, with many stories of personal triumph and job success emerging from the day.
Recruitment Managers Janine and Bron explained: “The demand for workers remains strong across multiple sectors and we’d encourage anyone looking for a job, a change of career or an apprenticeship to come along.
“Many of the exhibitors at the event are also members of the Disability Confident Scheme which showcases their commitment to recruiting from the widest pool of talent”.
This year’s event promises to be another fantastic year featuring companies from across the area including two NHS Trusts, Haven Holiday Parks, North Yorkshire Council, RAF, Premier Inn, B & M, The Grand Hotel, McDonalds, Wilf Ward Family Trust, Castle Employment Agency, Saint Cecilias Care Group, Scarborough TEC, Beyond Housing, Playnation, Active Security, Happy Futures, The Plough Inn, Lebberston, Make Care Matter and Civil Service Jobs.
