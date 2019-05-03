JM Glendinning acquires town insurance firm

Leeds-headquartered JM Glendinning (Insurance Brokers) has bought Scarborough-based Ridley Macmillan Insurance Brokers.

The move comes as group MD Nick Houghton announced the company is looking to make further acquisitions.

JM Glendinning has acquired the clients and employees of Ridley Macmillan Insurance Brokers, including MD Julie Ridley who will transfer to J M Glendinning’s Scarborough office.

Ridley Macmillan was established in Scarborough over 20 years ago and places £1million of gross written premium annually.

JM Glendinning group MD, Nick Houghton, said: “Ridley Macmillan is a great fit for our group and we’re pleased to have them on board.

“It’s a smooth transition for the team and access to more products and services for the customers from the people they are used to dealing with.”

JM Glendinning, Nick Houghton added: “There are many successful insurance businesses out there who would fit well as part of our group.

“We’re particularly looking at small independently-owned firms with their finger on the pulse and with excellent connections in their local area, which is exactly what the Ridley Macmillan team has brought to the group.”

JM Glendinning is one of the top 75 insurance brokers in the UK and has offices in West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, East Yorkshire, the North East and the Midlands.