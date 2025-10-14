Join Scarborough Rainbow Centre's 100 Club and make a difference to the community

It is hoped that donations from Rainbow 100 Club members will give a guaranteed monthly income to the centre.

The Rainbow Centre, Scarborough is launching a new initiative to enable local businesses to support a truly local charity.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for 28 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis.

The centre offers a variety of essential services including: a foodbank, café, debt advice service., hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, bedding, and start-up packs for new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising Officer James Howard said: “To fund our work, we are extremely fortunate to have regular donations from the local community which are supplemented by grants from funders and grant-giving trusts.

“However, we are finding that, due to the cost-of-living crisis, our monthly donations have been substantially reduced plus grant funding is becoming harder and harder to secure.

“We are searching for 100 businesses to become members of our exclusive ‘Rainbow 100 Club’.

“We are hoping that the monthly donations from Rainbow 100 Club members will give a guaranteed monthly income to the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This would not only give us long-term financial stability but would also allow us to apply for match-funded grants to assist with the running costs of the centre.

“This is essential for the sustainability of our service.”

There are 4 levels of Rainbow 100 Club Membership

Bronze: £50 per month

Silver: £100 per month

Gold: £250 per month

Platinum: £500 per month

A monthly donation to the Rainbow 100 Club is classed as charitable giving and therefore qualifies for corporate tax relief.

As a member of the Rainbow 100 Club, businesses receive:

A Rainbow 100 Club plaque to display at their premises to announce membership of the initiative to customers/clients.

Corporate volunteering opportunities for staff.

A regular newsletter detailing how your donations have been spent with statistics and testimonials from clients.

An invitation to the annual 100 Club gathering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular positive social media and press output promoting the Rainbow 100 Club members.

Mr Howard said: “The Rainbow 100 Club will be strictly limited to 100 members, so we urge businesses who are interested in membership to sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

"This is a great opportunity for local businesses to really commit to making a difference to The Rainbow Centre and in turn, the local community.”