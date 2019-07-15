Karon moves her craft business to Scarborough's Bar Street

A local crafter is moving to new and larger premises due to the success of her handmade gifts and keepsakes.

Karon Wallis, founder of Lilly’s Treasures, is moving from the Market Vaults to 42 Bar Street in Scarborough.

Karon, who moved to Scarborough following a career in the social sector, handcrafts bespoke gifts and keepsakes for weddings, birthdays and other life celebrations.

Karon said: “I am delighted to be moving to the new site with an opening date of Friday July 26.

“My time in the Market Vaults has been a very enjoyable one and it is a very supportive place to have a business.

“However, Lilly’s Treasures has outgrown this location and I’m very much looking forward to opening my new shop in July and being part of the Bar Street community. The aim is to offer customers a memorable shopping experience. This includes a free gift wrapping service for items bought in our new shop.”

Karon’s creations are made either at her premises or at her home.

Karon said: “My creations are made with a great deal of thought and love. Customers love the items they buy for that special occasion.”

Karon was recently diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a condition that affects mainly females and causes severe and debilitating pain throughout the body. Karon began her creative enterprise as a distraction from the discomfort and by doing so discovered her creative talents.

Karon recently moved from the Midlands to the coast. She said: “Scarborough is a truly inspirational place and to be able to live and work here is a real blessing.”