Leah a gem in trade exams

A sales advisor at Bright and Sons, on St Nicholas Street, has been awarded the prize for the top performing student in the jewellers’ trade exams for the 2018 year.

Leah Hyden not only was the highest scoring student in her essay assignments, but also in her final project which included planning jewellery items to feature in a fashion show, explaining their particular technical and aesthetic characteristics, and providing professional valuations of all the items.

Manager of Bright’s, Mark Nettleton, said: “We are all very proud of Leah. She fully deserves this accolade for the dedication she has applied to her assignments and final project.

“To be the top student in the country is fabulous, something she had not remotely expected.”

The trophy is now on display in the Bright and Sons showroom.