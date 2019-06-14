Leeds venue hosts whisky tasting event with local distillery

The team at Yorkshire’s first whisky distillery is teaming up with an historic Leeds venue for an evening of fine dining and whisky tasting.

On Friday, June 28, The Garden Room at The Mansion in Roundhay Park will host a dinner and whisky tasting in conjunction with Hunmanby based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery.

Guests will enjoy a drinks reception followed by a four course dinner, each course paired with Spirit of Yorkshire’s maturing malts.

Spirit of Yorkshire’s whisky director Joe Clark will be leading the tastings.

He said: “All of our maturing malt expressions started life as barley growing in the fields at our farm on the top of the Yorkshire Wolds back in 2015. The barley was transformed into spirit in 2016, and after a sleepy couple of years in our warehouse, it is now yours to enjoy at this unique event.”

Jake Myers, The Mansion’s restaurant manager, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Joe and his flight of cask samples to The Garden Room at The Mansion and are looking forward to hearing about Spirit of Yorkshire’s unique field-to-bottle whisky-making process.”