MP calls for action to help area’s economy

Kevin Hollinrake is one of the Members of Parliament and Peers from Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire who have called on the new Chancellor to take action to boost the region’s economy.

In a letter from the officers of the All Party Group for Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire to Sajid Javid they state that they are not asking for a bigger slice of the UK’s pie, but for the region to be able to play its full part in making a bigger pie.

The local MPs and Peers are calling for Transport for the North to have more autonomy and financial powers, for there to be no trade-off between HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail and for the new administration to be pro-active in taking steps that would support further growth and help redress regional imbalances.

On devolution, the group’s officers say that political devolution for Yorkshire is essential if it is to take control of decision making.

It calls for clarity from government on what it wants, what its criteria is and what it will say “yes” to in terms of the structures to be adopted.

The MPs and Peers add that the region needs devolved structures that can give a region-wide industrial strategy.

This needs to promote collaboration alongside competition with LEPs and regions stopping bidding against each other and working together.

In their letter the officers, Barry Sheerman MP, Kevin Hollinrake MP and John Grogan MP said: “At a recent meeting of our Group, we heard from the Bank of England that Yorkshire is outperforming the UK as a whole in terms of economic output which is welcome news.

“We are a resilient region, but Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire can give much more to the economy of our country if we are given the tools.”