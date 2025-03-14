MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake raises a glass to English whisky

Tom Mellor, vice chair of the English Whisky Guild

MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake has hosted a spirited event – hailing the success of English whisky.

The English Whisky Day brought together nearly 50 MPs and Lords, along with over 200 guests, to honour the achievements and remarkable growth of the English Whisky sector.

Kevin Hollinrake MP welcomed attendees and expressed his enthusiasm for this dynamic and rapidly evolving industry, which includes producers in his constituency.

He said: “The English Whisky sector is a shining example of innovation and quality. It is inspiring to see the dedication and passion of those driving this industry forward and I am proud to support their efforts, especially Spirit of Yorkshire’s Filey Bay whisky, distilled in my own constituency.”

The English Whisky Guild (EWG) said it was thrilled to celebrate the day at Westminster.

Morag Garden, CEO of the English Whisky Guild, shared her excitement: "We are delighted to celebrate the success and growth of the English Whisky sector and the incredible collaboration across our community. It was heartening to see so many supporters at the event, demonstrating their passion and commitment to our industry's future.”

The EWG recently launched the public consultation for the English Whisky Geographical Indication (GI), a significant milestone following four years of dedicated collaboration. This event provided the perfect opportunity for the English Whisky community to come together and celebrate this achievement.

Spirit of Yorkshire is one of five whisky distilleries in the Yorkshire and the Humber region. It is one of only a handful of distilleries that grows 100% of its regeneratively farmed barley used to produce its whisky. Spirit of Yorkshire is a founding member of the English Whisky Guild, and its co-founder, Tom Mellor, is the organisation’s vice chair.