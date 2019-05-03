New manager appointed at the Brunswick Centre

M&G Real Estate, owners of Brunswick shopping centre, has appointed Sue Anderson-Brown as its new manager.

Anderson-Brown brings a wealth of shopping centre and commercial property management experience, having previously held management roles at Bradford’s Broadway Shopping Centre, Coppergate, York and Centre MK, Milton Keynes.

Anderson Brown said: “I am delighted to be joining Brunswick at such an exciting time for the Centre, Scarborough, and the wider Yorkshire Coast.

“I am looking forward to engaging with Brunswick retailers, being actively involved in the wider town centre and area stakeholder community and in working together to future success.”

Gregory Chisholm, of M&G Real Estate, said: “Sue will be a fantastic asset as we bring new retail names to Brunswick – we warmly welcome her.”