Newcastle Building Society bucks bank closure trend and opens innovative new branch in Pickering

The team at Newcastle Building Society's Pickering branch

Newcastle Building Society’s has opened a new branch in Pickering restoring essential banking services to residents in a town set to lose the last of its high street banks.

Colleagues welcomed the first customers on Monday morning (September 30) as the new branch opened on Pickering’s Market Place.

The Society’s 32nd branch marks the latest phase in a multi-year, multi-million-pound investment into high streets and communities in the region.

As well as a full range of branch services and a team of friendly experts available to talk to face to face, Newcastle Building Society is pioneering the use of a multi-bank kiosk in its new Pickering location.

The OneBanx multi-bank kiosk installed at Newcastle Building Society's Pickering branch

OneBanx, a Glory company, enables personal and small business customers to withdraw money and make cash deposits into their own bank account.

The kiosk is expected to become a lifeline for residents, visitors, and businesses in the town who continue to use cash and rely on convenient access to their account.

All are welcome to come into the branch and make use of the OneBanx kiosk, whether or not they are customers of Newcastle Building Society.

The new branch comes just months after news of the closure of the last bank branch in Pickering, with Barclays citing falling customer usage and increased preference for digital banking behind its decision to close in January 2025.

Despite the planned closure of all high street bank branches in Pickering, it is not currently being considered for a Banking Hub,

The new branch expands the Society’s presence in Pickering, which started in 2019 when it acquired a financial advice-only office in the town.

The current financial advice team will move from its existing office on Champley’s Mews to the new branch on Market Place.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive officer at Newcastle Building Society said: “We’re delighted to open our new Pickering branch, extending our presence in the town where we’ve maintained a financial advice office for a number of years, and building on our commitment to face-to-face financial services and advice.

“We believe high streets are always better with branches, helping to create value in the community beyond our products and services, and the fantastic branch team are already actively engaging with the people and communities of Pickering and beyond.”

For more information on Newcastle Building Society visit www.newcastle.co.uk