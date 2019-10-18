North Yorkshire deli crowned Best Independent Retailer in the North

A North Yorkshire deli is celebrating after being crowned the best independent retailer in the North.

Hunters, the much-loved deli in Helmsley, has been awarded the title following a public vote run by the Great British Food Awards 2019.

It beat off stiff competition from hundreds of other delis to be included on a shortlist of five retailers in the north, before claiming the top spot.

More than 14,000 votes were cast in a number of reader-voted categories, while celebrity food lovers including the Hairy Bikers, Raymond Blanc and John Torode judged others.

The awards, which are in their sixth year, are run by Great British Food Magazine.

Natasha Lovell-Smith, editor at Great British Food magazine, said: "Hunters of Helmsley is a Yorkshire institution and the finest food retailer in the North of England, according to Great British Food readers; 70% of the products available in store are sourced from within Yorkshire itself, so local sourcing is clearly a priority for the team.

"Famed for its excellent customer service and wide range of products, this is the place to go for local specialties, homemade preserves, fine wines, gift hampers and lots more."

Christine Garnett, who owns Hunters with husband Chris, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious title.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for us, it means such a lot.

"We feel passionate about good food and drink and supporting local producers and suppliers, so it’s always wonderful to know that people enjoy what we offer.

"Thank you also to our wonderful team who always go out of their way to help customers find what they’re looking for – or discover a new favourite!”

Hunters deli has been based on Helmsley’s Market Place for 29 years, and has been run by Chris and Christine for 11 years.

In 2015, it was awarded the accolade of being named Britain’s Best Small Shop at the House of Commons.