North Yorkshire farm shop team members raise over £5,600 for charity

Two members of the team from an award-winning Pickering farm shop who took part in a fundraiser for a charity close to their hearts raised over £5,600 for the National Autistic Society.

During October, Louise Coverdale and Sarah Reid from the café team at Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café each walked or ran 100 miles to raise valuable funds for the charity that helps the 700,000 autistic people in the UK and their families.

“The National Autistic Society is dedicated to transforming lives and changing attitudes and we’re over the moon to have been able to raise so much money. We want to thank everyone who supported us, including a much-loved friend of the Cedarbarn who made a very generous donation. There’s still time to donate if you’d like to support this amazing charity,” said Mrs Reid.

Follow the links to support the ladies: https://bit.ly/NASLouise and https://bit.ly/NASSarahR

The National Autistic Society works to transform lives, change attitudes and create a society that works for autistic people.

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café began as a small PYO strawberries operation from a caravan 26 years ago and now is a thriving farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own farm, a neighbouring farm and local suppliers.