Objections for café in new Whitby hotel 'The Jet Black Jewel'

Objections from the police and the public could scupper plans to transform Whitby’s former council offices into a hotel that serves alcohol in its bar.

Zoe and Andrew Cottier bought the old Scarborough Council offices in Skinner Street with designs on turning it into destination accommodation.

Earlier this year Scarborough Council granted the pair planning permission to paint the building gold and black and call the hotel “the Jet Black Jewel” in reference to the gemstone made famous in Whitby.

The building will have nine rooms over three floors and the ground floor will be a café/bar serving local drinks and produce.

The pair lodged a premises licence application to allow the hotel’s café to be open from 8am until 6pm seven days a week and serve alcohol from noon until 6pm. Recorded music would also be played at the premises.

The application states: “The premises shall operate as a small hotel with café area and not a bar or vertical drinking establishment.”

Following a consultation North Yorkshire Police and members of the pubic lodged objections, meaning that Scarborough Council’s licensing sub-committee will now meet on Tuesday November 5 to decide whether to approve the application.

A report prepared for the committee notes that the police will withdraw its objection if the applicants agree to a number of conditions, including the use of CCTV, keeping a refusal register and operating a challenge 25 policy.

The report adds that the public objections are based around the disruption the café could have on a nearby church.

It adds: “[The objections raise] concerns regarding potential disruptive effect on the neighbouring property causing music to be heard within the church, nuisance and the safety of adults and children using the neighbouring property.”

The options open to the committee include granting the application as requested, amending the plans or refusing them.

Scarborough Council sold the four-storey building to the couple last year after being unable to secure a long-term tenant to take over the property.