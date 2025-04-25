OWC2025 will showcase the Humber’s ambition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opportunities for the Humber region to strengthen its role in offshore wind nationally and globally are the focus of a major conference in Hull next week.

Offshore Wind Connections 2025 on April 30 and May 1 takes place against the backdrop of the government’s ambitious targets for the sector and the Offshore Wind Industry Council’s recently launched Industrial Growth Plan which identifies a vast potential for supply chain expansion.

The leading two-day event, hosted by Humber Marine & Renewables and with headline sponsorship from RWE, brings together an impressive line-up of industry leaders, developers, infrastructure experts and supply chain specialists, and will look at how the Humber can capitalise on the next phase of offshore wind development.

Andrew Oliver, chair of Humber Marine & Renewables, said that OWC2025 would provide the ideal platform to step back and look at the bigger picture, both in the UK and internationally, and ask how the Humber can make the most of what’s coming.

Panellists atthe 2024 Offshore Wind Connections conference

“OWC2025 is being held at time of rapid growth and big ambitions,” he said: “The Humber has already shown what’s possible when the industry and local partners work together, and we will share intelligence so we can seize the opportunity to develop our strength in the UK market and as a global player.”

Emma Toulson, the UK’s head of stakeholder relations at Ørsted who also plays a key role in at the Humber Offshore Wind Cluster, said it was a very interesting time for the industry. “The Industrial Growth Plan has identified huge potential for future supply chain development, and OWC2025 will explore what that means for the Humber.

“This conference is about looking ahead and making sure we’re ready to take the next steps so we can continue to build a world-class offshore wind cluster.”

OWC2025 comprises speaker and panel sessions, an exhibition and high-level networking with the Humber Renewables awards forming the grand finale.

Emma Toulson, Orsted and Andrew Oliver, Humber Marine & Renewables

Now in its 12th year, it has attracted a raft of support from companies and organisations working across the fast-moving sector. The Humber Offshore Wind Cluster is a key supporter, along with East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Hull City Council, The Supply Chain Network, and RenewableUK.

Once again, the conference’s headline sponsor is RWE with Ørsted taking the platinum spot, a reflection of the importance both companies place on the Humber where they are developing and operating globally significant offshore wind farms.

Gold sponsors for this year’s conference include ABP, Andrew Jackson Solicitors, MMS Ship Repair, Pentagon, SES and Torque Solutions, while Silver sponsors include Humber Freeport and WindEnergy Hamburg, an event which itself draws more than 43,000 delegates annually.