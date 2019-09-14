Park offices are well connected after cash boost

Offices on Scarborough Business Park now boast arguably the best connectivity in the North Yorkshire region thanks to a £60,000 investment from owners Gladman Developments.

Manor Court, which provides a range of modern self-contained work spaces at the £10million park, has undergone a major infrastructure review to improve its broadband capabilities.

Now businesses which operate from the out-of-town offices will benefit from superfast fibre broadband speeds.

Romy Silvers, commercial property director at owners Gladman, said: “Manor Court is a luxury development which deserves to boast the most up-to-the-minute technology available.

“This significant investment will deliver the reliable connectivity that modern businesses need.

“It also proves we are not afraid to move with the times and will provide the service our tenants clearly want.

“Installing our own fibre network means we literally have the ability to switch a new tenant on to it overnight, so there’s no down time and no waiting for installation.

“Not only does this add to the superb facilities already on offer, it also helps this modern development to further stand out from the crowd.”