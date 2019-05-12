Partnership just the ticket for bus passengers

Two of Yorkshire’s biggest bus operators have announcing a new partnership to offer smooth and easy travel from East Yorkshire to Leeds and York, and on York City Sightseeing services.

Bus company East Yorkshire is teaming up with Transdev-owned Coastliner to make it easier for customers to use the bus directly from their nearest stop to travel to some of Yorkshire’s biggest cities, with great value tickets which can be used for through travel across both companies.

Passengers travelling to Scarborough on East Yorkshire’s Coaster buses from Bridlington, Filey and the holiday villages, or Service 128 from Helmsley, can also buy tickets on-board for onward travel to Malton, York and Leeds on Coastliner services.

East Yorkshire area director Ben Gilligan said: “This partnership with Coastliner will offer our passengers simple, easy to use tickets for travel to new destinations. The new through tickets mean passengers will be able to enjoy visits to discover all Leeds and York have to offer, or take in a sightseeing tour of York for a fantastic family day out, without having to buy additional tickets along the way.

“This is all part of our ongoing commitment of providing improvements for our passengers, with investments being in buses, branding and more reliable services.”