Pickering farm shop café named in top 10% of visitor attractions worldwide

Members of the Cedarbarn team with Louise Coverdale centre

The team at a Pickering café are celebrating after being awarded a Travellers’ Choice Award by the world’s largest travel platform, Tripadvisor.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café was awarded the certificate for consistently delivering fantastic experiences and continuing to earn positive reviews and ratings during the last 12 months.

Cedarbarn’s café manager, Louise Coverdale, is delighted that her team’s warm welcome and exceptional customer experience have been rewarded with such a prestigious award: “We’re delighted and proud that this award makes us part of an exclusive group, ranking among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The café and shop teams are regularly complimented on their passion, enthusiasm and commitment to creating a memorable experience, but to receive this formal accolade is amazing and a real credit to our hard-working team.”

Cedarbarn is ranked 11th out of 46 restaurants in Pickering according to Tripadvisor, with 86% of its reviews being excellent or very good. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/CedarbarnReviews.

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café began as a small PYO strawberries operation from a caravan in 1995 and is now home to a thriving farm shop, 80 seater café and miniature railway.