Plans for 151 new homes submitted to Scarborough Council

Plans for the next stage of the High Mill housing development in Scalby have been submitted to Scarborough Council.

Keepmoat Homes has lodged the plans for 151 homes as part of phase two of the scheme to build approximately 500 new dwellings in the Scarborough suburb.

Taylor Wimpey has constructed 142 homes as part of phase one of the development, which was granted planning permission in 2010.

As part of the phase two development, a children’s play area will be constructed and a bridge built over a sea cut on the site to allow access.

The planning submission states: “The development will provide a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties with the majority being two-storey in nature with some two and a half-storey.

“The development of the site would provide for the needs of Scalby and more so the wider urban area of Scarborough.

“The development would provide a range of affordable and family homes within the area to provide for growing and existing family units.”

The plans are now out to public consultation.