Concerns were raised by councillors over missing information from the application and so plans for the new wine bar have now been scrapped. (Photo: Google)

In July, Scarborough Council’s licensing sub-committee denied a premises licence for J N Corner Property Ltd for the vacant William Hill unit at 1-5 Falsgrave Road.

The proposed bar, which would have been called Zazu’s Lounge, wanted to open seven days a week from 10am until 11pm.

The applicant’s have now pulled a separate planning application that had also been submitted to the council for a change of use for the building to allow it to be used as a bar.

The building falls within Scarborough’s Cumulative Impact Zone (CIZ) which states that new bars and pubs will not be allowed to open unless the applicants can prove to the council that it would not cause problems for residents and the police.

At July’s hearing, licensing sub-committee chairman, Cllr Stewart Campbell said that councillors did not feel that the bar had convinced them that would be the case.

Cllr Campbell said there were also concerns about missing information within the application, including a full noise assessment, and what type of bar it would be.

He said: “The premises are described in the application as a wine bar and people have made representations on that basis.

“We have today been informed that the premises will have six [draught] lines and draught lager will be served and other drinks, including gin are also proposed to be offered.

“The [objectors] describe the concentration of premises in the area and issues relating to antisocial behaviour. We are therefore concerned about the prevention of crime and disorder licensing objectives.

“We note that the police have not objected but we cannot be certain they were aware of the plans to sell draught lager as set out.”

Jenna Redmond, one of the applicants along with Naomi Jamieson, told the councillors that they wanted their bar to offer “something different” from what was available in Scarborough.