Popular gym expands its business in Scarborough with hair salon

Scarborough’s only 24-hour gym is continuing to improve the services offered at its Belle Vue Street site.

Sunset 24/7, which is celebrating two years in business, is introducing several new aspects including the opening of a hairdressing salon at its popular location.

The gym now incorporates the More Good Hair Days salon, run by Emma Dawson, at the site.

Cyrus Kinge, owner of Sunset, said: “We are really proud to be approaching the two-year anniversary of being Scarborough’s only 24 hour gym.

“Being able to give people access to the gym and train anytime they like has proved to be a real asset to the people living in Scarborough.

“We welcome Emma as she will be a great asset to the business and rent a chair is available.”