Proudfoot cash for 1st Ranger Group

The Proudfoot supermarket chain has donated £250 to the 1st Forge Valley Ranger Group.

The welcome funding will be used to buy new resources for the Scarborough group.

The family-run Proudfoot supermarket group supported the Ranger group through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity.

Janet Bell, leader at 1st Forge Valley Rangers, said: “Thank you so much to Proudfoot for making the donation. As we are a new Unit, we will certainly be able to put this funding to good use.

“The Rangers would like to buy more resources for our new programme and are in desperate need of stationery items and equipment of their own, as at the moment they are borrowing these from the Guides.”

The Rangers meet on Tuesdays during term times at the library in Ayton from 7.15pm.