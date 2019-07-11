Proudfoot cash for Scarborough Amicable Society

Scarborough Amicable Society have received a donation from Proudfoot supermarkets to go towards school uniforms for local children.

The aim of Scarborough Amicable Society is to provide clothing and ancillary assistance to children in need.

The £250 donation will allow the society to support a number of local families with donations and aid over the festive period and more.

Society president David Sutcliffe said: “The donation will support our 14 families who receive donations twice yearly, alongside Christmas hampers and the casual applications we receive for support, which can range between £60 and £250.”

Valerie Aston, director at the Proudfoot Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to use our Making a Difference Locally funds to support Scarborough Amicable Society.”