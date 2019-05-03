Proudfoot Group’s double success at industry awards event

Scarborough retailer The Proudfoot Group was acknowledged with not one but two industry awards for its retailing and community-focused efforts.

The Proudfoot Group’s Manham Hill store was acknowledged with the Store of the Year Award during the Nisa awards at NAEC Stoneleigh in Warwickshire.

In addition, director Valerie Aston was rewarded for her tireless dedication to supporting local causes with the new ‘Making a Difference Locally Fundraiser of the Year’ title.

Valerie was nominated for being “a true advocate for supporting small and local charities”.