Record visitors at Wold Top for open gardens weekend

Hunmanby-based Wold Top Brewery welcomed 700 visitors and raised £5,000 for charity when it opened its award-winning brewery and gardens to the public.

Since Hunmanby Grange first opened to the public under the National Garden Scheme in 1994, Gill Mellor and her team have raised over £45,000 for the scheme’s nursing charities that include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and Mind.

Gill said: “We are always delighted to welcome people to Hunmanby Grange and to raise valuable funds for the scheme, St Cuthbert’s Church at Burton Fleming and our charity of the year, Mind.

“Everybody enjoyed the gardens, the great food provided by Field and Forage and the ladies of the church, tours of the brewery and, of course, the beer.”

The National Garden Scheme is the most significant charitable funder of nursing charities in the country, donating over £55 million since its inception in 1927.