In total, 72 businesses and attractions will be represented at the glittering awards night at Bridlington Spa, on Thursday, November 14..

An impressive seven businesses and attractions in the Bridlington and district area have been shortlisted for accolades in this year’s Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards.

The Wold Cottage, Wold Newton (B&B and Guest House of the Year); Wold Top Brewery, Wold Newton (Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism and Local Producer); RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Bempton (Experience of the Year); The Pot Still Coffee Shop at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, Hunmanby (Cuppa Award, Taste Award, and Local Producer); West End Farm Cottages, Thornholme (Self Catering Accommodation of the Year); Bondville Model Village, Sewerby (Visitor Attraction of the Year) are all in the running at this year’s ceremony.

The much-anticipated shortlist of finalists, revealed by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY), is being described as “the most exciting ever”.

This year is the 14th time the awards have been held, and they are being run in partnership with the national Visit England Awards. Winners will automatically be put forward, if eligible, for judging in the National VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Visit Hull and East Yorkshire said they had been “stunned” by the quality of entries.

VHEY’s Chair, Chris Blacksell said: “Tourism plays such an important part in making Hull and East Yorkshire a wonderful place to live and visit.

“The feedback we get from day visitors and holidaymakers makes us proud and shows just how far we have come since the first awards were held over 14 years ago.

"We are working in partnership with VisitEngland and have aligned a number of our categories, and are using a shared online application process. This means that, in most REYTA categories, the winners will automatically be put forward, if eligible, for judging in the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence without any further application.

“A huge thank you for all of the businesses that have engaged with the REYTA’s this year, as well as our main sponsors Wykeland and Fred Marketing, along with our category sponsors, without whom the awards would not be possible.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said:

“The awards are a testament to the popularity of the region as a visitor destination and the range of what’s on offer to see and do within Hull and East Yorkshire.

“The visitor economy is a hugely important sector for the region’s economic growth and prosperity and good luck to all of the amazing finalists this year.”

Go to www.visithullandeastyorkshire.co.uk/reytas/ to see the full roll of shortlisted finalists.