Sainsbury's Local at Edgehill in Scarborough closes after sale to new owner

The Sainsbury's Local store on Edgehill Road has closed after the company sold the building and eight others to Samy Ltd.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said: "Following a review of our estate, we are transferring eight convenience stores to Samy Ltd. in principle – one of which is our Edgehill Road Local."

The other two stores are in Scarborough - a local store on Ramshill Road and the main store on Falsgrave - remain open.

Staff at the Edgehill store are protected under TUPE regulations - the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) - which mean employee's jobs usually transfer over to a new company and employment is maintained.

However the spokeswoman added: "Colleagues also have the opportunity to redeploy to available roles at Sainsbury’s stores in the area."

According to its website, Samy Ltd offers "the opportunity to run your own business in the fastest growing retail sectors around."

The other Sainsbury's stores which we are transferring in principle are:

· Hessle Road, Hull

· Spring Bank, Hull

· Newington, Hull

· Crescent Road, Middlesbrough

· Linthorpe, Middlesbrough

· Weston Road, Sheffield

· Forge, Sheffield