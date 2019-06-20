Scaffolding firm opens new Scarborough HQ and Leeds depot

Scarborough-based Infiniti Scaffolding has unveiled its new headquarters, a 10,000sqft site that includes new offices, warehouses and storage yard, while also opening its first depot in Leeds.

Its new North Yorkshire HQ, at the Olympian Trading Estate, Eastfield, is now home to a company that employs about 40 staff including skilled scaffolders, scaffold inspectors, expert builders, roofers, general labourers and drivers, as well as an experienced administration and office team.

Alex Willgrass, co-founding director, said Infiniti Scaffolding is developing a distinct USP in the scaffolding and roofing sector.

Mr Willgrass said: “When we set up Infiniti Scaffolding in 2015, we wanted to have only the very best scaffolders and construction employees in the industry. It’s been a big investment, finding and training and employing the right people, but we’ve done that.

“Our employees are as good as you’ll get anywhere, and they have the best accreditations and qualifications.

“The high-quality of the work we have won in the years since we opened reflects that investment, and as a business we feel well placed to be able to work in other challenging environments such as power stations and similarly stringently controlled areas.”