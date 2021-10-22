Scarborough business leader Suzanne Burnett to retire after 24 years at helm of Castle Employment

Kerry Hope, left, and Suzanne Burnett.

Suzanne Burnett took control of Castle Employment, on York Place, in 1997. "At the time we had two staff and one small office. Now we’ve 40 staff, two offices in Scarborough, other offices in York and Hull and several members of the team working remotely," she said.

Castle Employment has won numerous awards over the years and earlier this year was named by investment bank J P Morgan as one of the Top 100 Female-Led Businesses in the UK.

As well as building Castle into one of Yorkshire’s leading recruitment companies, Suzanne has also played a key role in many business forums, including a year as Chair of the Leeds and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. She has also lobbied MPs and parliament on regional business issues and on behalf of the recruitment industry.

"Our industry hasn’t always had the best press," she said. "I’ve tried to promote it – and set the record straight on several occasions."

What will she miss most? "I’ve had the privilege of working with a wonderful team," she said. "They’ve almost been a second family. And I’ve made many, many friends in business. I’ll miss them all, but there’s a right time to step down and for me this is it."

In recent years, Castle has become one of the biggest independent recruitment agencies in the region, supporting companies in its coastal heartland as well as major international businesses across Yorkshire.

Suzanne said: "I hope I’ve played my part in promoting the interests of Scarborough, and the wider regional business community.

"Castle will continue to grow, investing in people and the latest technology to ensure a first-class recruitment service for businesses across Yorkshire."

Suzanne will now devote her time to her family and her work with local charities, leaving Castle Employment in the hands of Kerry Hope who took over as MD in 2017, becoming the fourth female MD in the company’s 55-year history.