Scarborough care group celebrates hat-trick of Good ratings

Scarborough care provider Saint Cecilia’s is celebrating after achieving a hat-trick of Good inspection ratings for its local homes.

Normanby House, which Saint Cecilia’s Care Group bought last year, has just retained its Good rating following an inspection.

It joins Saint Cecilia’s Care Home and Saint Cecilia’s Nursing home in having Good ratings.

The nursing home recently improved its rating from requires improvement.

Tanya Thomas, Registered Manager at Normanby House, said: “We are delighted to have retained our Good rating across the board and that is down to the hard work, professionalism and commitment of the team.

“There is always bound to be upheaval during a change of ownership but I am delighted to say that things have gone very smoothly and we have retained our Good rating.”

Managing Director Mike Padgham said: “We are really pleased that Normanby House has retained its Good rating – it is often as hard to retain such an accolade as it is to achieve it in the first place, so it is a tremendous tribute to Tanya and all the team for maintaining standards so successfully.

The Normanby House inspection report says: “People felt well cared for by staff who knew them well.

"People were supported to be independent and to share their opinions which were listened to and respected.

"People's feelings of wellbeing were very high because of this.

"Relatives and visiting professionals also felt the warmth and compassion displayed by staff towards people as they cared for them.”