Scalby Football Club's Under-12s received a grant of over £4,000 from the Foundation.

The Sirius Minerals Foundation has awarded grants totalling £82,558 to 27 community organisations in its recent funding round, aimed at giving young people in Scarborough Borough, the chance to spend time together with friends after having so much time apart through the pandemic.

The foundation, which is funded by mining company Anglo American, the owners of Woodsmith Mine being built near Whitby, funded activities including Christmas parties, a temporary ice rink and visits to the pantomime, weekend residentials, camping trips, surfing lessons, and tickets to see professional football and cricket matches.

Leah Swain, Chief Executive of the Sirius Minerals Foundation: "It’s been a really tough year for children and young people who have missed out on education, social activities, school trips and celebration events that mark key stages in their lives.

Leah Swain, Chief Executive of the Sirius Minerals Foundation.

"Most of all they have not had time with their friends. We are delighted to be able to fund local groups and charities to do something amazing with the young people they support – they deserve to have a break and simply have some fun with their friends to create joyful memories together."

Scalby Football Club’s Under-12s will be heading for an adventure weekend and to watch a top-level football match thanks to a £4,060 Foundation grant.

Coach Mark Draper said: "We’re massively thankful to the Sirius Minerals Foundation for allowing us to treat the lads to an outdoor adventure weekend at Bewerley Park and tickets to a top division football match at some point next year.

"It’s great that the foundation is willing to support our local communities. The children will remember these trips for years to come."

Another organisation benefitting is Closer Communities, a charity based in Scarborough which supports families that have a child with disabilities or complex medical needs.

"We are so grateful for the funding that we have received through the Time Together Grant, at a time when local charities, like ours, are struggling," said Karen Porter from Closer Communities.

"This will be used to fund our Surf4Inclusion Project, which will mean we can offer an opportunity for children that have disabilities to take part in inclusive surfing activities. This will have such a positive impact on our children's mental health after a difficult 18 months."