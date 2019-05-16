Scarborough Excellence In Business Awards 2019 - here's how you can enter

They have a new name, but the aim is the same – to find the best performing businesses on the Yorkshire Coast. Get your entries in now for the Scarborough News Excellence In Business Awards 2019.

McCain is again the main sponsor for the awards ceremony, which will be held at Scarborough Spa on November 29. For the first time, the event is moving into the Grand Hall, but the host will be a familiar face, with BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration returning to oversee proceedings.

Greg Foster from McCain Foods said: “The Scarborough Business Awards allows us all to celebrate the achievements of many businesses on the Yorkshire Coast. It’s great that we can support this event again this year, as we celebrate 50 years of McCain in Scarborough.”

The categories up for grabs are:

○ Business of the Year (sponsored by McCain)

○ New Business of the Year

○ Leisure/Retail Business of the Year (sponsored by Lloyd Dowson)

○ SME Business of the Year

○ Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Hull University)

○ International Business of the Year

○ Sustainable Business Award

○ Digital/Technology Development Award

○ Employer of the Year (sponsored by Plaxtons)

○ Company CSR Initiative of the Year

○ Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by YH Training)

○ Entrepreneur of the Year

○ East Yorkshire Business of the Year (sponsored by West Building Supplies).

And here’s a reminder of last year’s winners:

○ Small Business of the Year - Askew Brook Ltd

○ Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Aimee Evans (The Brow Project)

○ Medium Business of the Year - Castle Employment and Wold Top Brewery

○ Export Achievement - Ellis Patents

○ Best New Business - Furbellow & Co

○ Large Business of the Year - Alexander Dennis - Plaxton

○ Women in Business - Kathryn Knowles (Cura Financial Services)

○ Employer of the Year - Dale Power Solutions

○ East Yorkshire Outstanding Business of the Year - Bridlington Dental Studio

○ Tourism Award - Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery

○ Best Community Contribution - Bike About Filey

○ Apprentice of the Year Award - Hannah Magowan (Dale Power Solutions)

○ Business Person of the Year - Kerry Hope (Castle Employment Agency)

○ Lifetime Achievement Award - Nick Vermont (McCain regional president for GB & Ireland)

Visit www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk for more details and how to enter.

Once again, the University of Hull will be hosting the Scarborough and Coast Business Day on the day of the awards, following on from the success of last year’s inaugural event.

This year, the theme will be Inspiring Enterprise on the Yorkshire Coast, and the event at Scarborough Spa will be supported by York, North Yorkshire and East Riding LEP, the British Business Bank and Scarborough Business Ambassadors.

To find out more, contact Tracy Blundell on 01723 383882 or tracy.blundell@hull.ac.uk.