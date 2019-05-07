Scarborough law firm supports Martin House Hospice that cares for children and young people

A Scarborough law firm is supporting Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People by taking part in its Make a Will Month initiative.

Pinkney Grunwells firm is joining forces with the hospice to give people the chance to make or update a basic will at a reduced rate throughout May – just £60 for a single will or £110 for a pair of matching wills.

The firm has been involved in the scheme to support Martin House for a number of years, and its offices in Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington, Driffield and Hunmanby are all taking part.

Solicitor Tracy Murray of Pinkney Grunwells said: “As a firm, we are delighted that by taking part in Make a Will Month, we are able to provide the ideal opportunity to plan for your family’s future while supporting Martin House and its valuable work.”

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-shortening conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire, and provides support for the whole family. Its care includes respite stays, community visits, end of life care and bereavement support.

It costs more than £8 million a year to run Martin House, and legacies in wills make up around a quarter of Martin House’s annual voluntary income, meaning it funds one in four children receiving care.

Lucy Pickford, head of fundraising at Martin House, said: “It’s not always easy to think about making your will – in fact 60 per cent of adults in the UK haven’t made theirs. Our Make a Will Month gives you the chance to provide for the people and causes you care about at a discounted rate.

“While there is no obligation to leave a gift to Martin House, we are incredibly grateful for any legacies people choose to leave us, as they will help us to continue to care for families who need our support for generations to come.

“We’d like to thank Pinkney Grunwells for supporting us during Make a Will Month by offering this special rate."

To take advantage of Make a Will Month, you need to make an appointment with a participating solicitor during May, and complete an entitlement voucher.

To make an appointment with Pinkney Grunwells contact their Scarborough office on 01723 352125 or email tracy.murray@pinkneygrunwells.co.uk or michael.johnson@pinkneygrunwells.co.uk

For more information and for a full list of participating firms, go to www.martinhouse.org.uk, email appeal@martinhouse.org.uk or call 01937 844569.