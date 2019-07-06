Scarborough man named Peugeot UK brand ambassador

Scarborough man James Pilmer is celebrating after being selected to take on the privileged role of Peugeot UK brand ambassador.

Joining the Minstergate team as an apprentice in 2016 and later being crowned Apprentice of the Year in 2017, Mr Pilmer worked as a service advisor in the aftersales department for the last three years, before taking on the challenge of becoming brand ambassador and being promoted to sales executive.

The brand ambassador application involved a series of point-based challenges where the individuals were tasked on their knowledge of vehicles, processes, teamwork and communication.

Mr Pilmer said: “Being a Peugeot brand ambassador is a fantastic opportunity to represent a brilliant brand.

“It’s a great honour to be chosen as it allows me to create new relationships within the network and fellow ambassadors, as well as a great chance for me to understand the parts of the business I don’t know.”