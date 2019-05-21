Scarborough Railway station could get a fresh new look

Passengers travelling to and from Scarborough’s train station could soon have a revamped cafe in which to pass the time.

The SSP Group, which runs concessions at more than 200 stations across the country, has applied to Scarborough Council to refresh the existing Pumpkin brand that currently occupies a unit at the Westborough station.

It wants to replace Pumpkin with the “Coffee Room” within the Grade II listed building.

The planning submission to Scarborough Council states: “The conversion at Scarborough railway station is in line with the franchise owners nationwide endeavour to refresh the brand and provide a better offer to its customers.”

It adds that the “old and tired” fixtures and fittings from the current Pumpkin offering will be removed and replaced.

The submission concludes: “The refurbishment/conversion works will provide a facility fit for purpose both in terms of providing a better customer offer to the commuters and providing a more energetic brand.

“The proposal has little or no impact upon the original building and does not diminish the heritage value of the station.”

The Railway Heritage Trust has raised a concern about the choice of colour for the Coffee Room, though it has no problem with the change of brand.

In a letter to Scarborough Council it states: “We do find the choice of colour most unfortunate.

“The original colour scheme of the building was a dark maroon and the Pumpkin colour fits in well with the building.

“We would prefer to see the new branding reflect this colour rather than the blue shown, which we feels clashes with the building.”

The plans are now out to consultation.