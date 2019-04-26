Scarborough's Debenhams safe from latest wave of closures

Debenhams has revealed the 22 stores out of 50 it intends to close - Scarborough's is not on the list.

As it stands the department store inside the Brunswick will continue to operate.

However, 28 more shops that are yet to be named are expected to shut in a bid to revive the business.

The first 22 stores that will close in 2020 are: Altrincham, Ashford, Birmingham Fort, Canterbury, Chatham, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Great Yarmouth, Guildford, Kirkcaldy, Orpington, Slough, Southport, Southsea, Staines, Stockton, Walton, Wandsworth, Welwyn Garden City, Wimbledon, Witney and Wolverhampton.