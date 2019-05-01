Scarborough's Mount Hotel granted permission to expand

The new owners of a Grade II listed Scarborough hotel have been granted planning permission to expand.

Bike and Boot Inns Ltd bought the Mount Hotel in January after it had been on the market for £2million.

The hotel, which has 48 bedrooms over five storeys, was created in the last half a century out of five terraced buildings at 1 to 5 Cliff Bridge Terrace. The original homes were built circa 1840, more than 20 years before its more famous neighbour the Grand Hotel.

The owners are to refurbish the interior of the hotel as well as extending into the townhouse at 6 Cliff Bridge Terrace, which has been used as individual apartments in recent years.

The planning consent needed has now been approved by borough council planning officers after no objections were lodged to the plans.

Bike and Boot Inns is led by Simon Rhatigan and Simon Kershaw.

In their application, the owners revealed that they are to rebrand the Mount as “the Bike and Boot Hotel”.

They will also refurbish of all existing rooms as well as creating a new bike store, boot store, dog wash and small cinema on the basement floor.

The row of terraced buildings that form the hotel was listed in 1953 as they formed an “important group” as an example of period architecture.

Speaking in January following the purchase of the hotel, Mr Kershaw said: “This is our first acquisition and our intention is to roll out the brand, initially across the North of England in key leisure and tourist locations, such as coastal towns and national parks.

“Our target client base is the short break market but with facilities for cyclists, walkers, dog owners and those who simply enjoy some of the most beautiful areas in the country.”