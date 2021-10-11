Scarborough Science and Engineering Week begins tomorrow and is expected to attract more than 2,000 young people

Mark Cutifani, head of Anglo American.

From tomorrow until October 14 more than 30 local, regional and national employers and training and education organisations will be exhibiting at the Spa, sponsored by mining company Anglo American.

Peter Wilkinson, chairman of the event creator, the Scarborough Business Ambassadors, said: "To demonstrate how successful the event has been over the past 12 years, we have pulled together some of the students who came to engineering week as youngsters and are now enjoying great careers.”

Scarborough Science and Engineering Week has attracted more than 33,000 students since its inception, inspiring a future workforce into skill-based careers covering science, design, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Students attending a past Science and Engineering Week.

The 12th anniversary event will attract more than 2,000 young people, aged from seven to 19 from schools across the coast and beyond.

There will be an open session on the evening of the opening day, Tuesday October 12, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

No booking is required and it is for parents, as well as adults seeking to change careers.

Low carbon and green energy solutions will be on display in two zones:

- Hands-on activities in the "Employer Zone" delivered by leading businesses

- Colleges and others in the "Post-16 Zone" supporting young people to discover opportunities

The York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership alongside the Careers and Enterprise Company is again a leading supporter.

Sam Alexander, who chairs the LEP’s Skills and Employability Board said: “This is a hugely exciting annual event, helping to build aspiration and opportunity for young people across the coast and beyond.”

Gareth Edmunds, Corporate Relations Director for Anglo American’s Crop Nutrients business, said: “Events such as this are critical in trying to ensure we equip our young people with the skills they need. We are incredibly proud to support it.”

North Yorkshire County Council is again providing transport for schools to take part and Scarborough Borough Council is providing the Spa as the venue again, at no cost.

The celebration is supported by the North Yorkshire Business and Education Partnership (NYBEP).

A number of awards will be presented, including a memorial trophy in honour of Vaughn Bulmer, head of coach engineering at Plaxton, where the first engineering week was held.

Exhibitors will include: Castle Group Ltd, Deep Sea Electronics, James Fisher Nuclear, Bosch Rexroth, McCain, Anglo American, AMRC, the RAF and the Army, Lloyd Dowson, Flamingo Land, BABAO, Wolfland, Alexander Dennis Plaxton, Maths Busking, Children's University, Hidden Horizons, STEM Ambassador, York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals, Firmac, William Hare, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, IET, plus CU Scarborough, Derwent Training Association, Scarborough Construction Skills Village Scarborough TEC, Scarborough UTC, Scarborough Sixth Form College and the Children's University.

Guests from various local and regional businesses will attend a prestigious dinner on the Wednesday evening, sponsored by Anglo American.

Guest speaker will be Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani, who will talking about his 40 years’ engineering experience and his role as the leader of the FTSE 100 business which owns the potash Woodsmith Mine development in North Yorkshire.

The menu has been designed by Michelin-star chef Andrew Pern, and prepared and served by tutors and students from Scarborough TEC’s catering course, which has created three Michelin star chefs.

The Scarborough Science & Engineering Week schedule is:

Tuesday October 12

 9:30am-2.45pm Pre-registered secondary schools and colleges

 3.30pm-5.30pm Families and young people Careers Evening

Wednesday October 13

 9.30am-2.45 Pre-registered secondary schools and colleges

 1pm-2.45 Students with additional needs

 Business Dinner and Awards

Thursday October 14