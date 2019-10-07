Scarborough shoppers can grab a bargain and back local traders in Totally Locally Fiver Fest this week

Scarborough shoppers can make the most of special £5 offers being run across town this week as part of the Totally Locally Fiver Fest.

This is a big celebration of Britain’s small businesses and shops, many run by families or individuals, all contributing massively to the economy of the UK and the wellbeing of our towns.

See Monstrous Heart at the SJT.

Scarborough traders taking part are showcasing the diversity and value of what they sell, and to say thank you to the communities that support them.

Offers run from now to Saturday (Oct 12).

Jenn Crowther, Chief Executive of Yorkshire in Business, said: "If every adult in Scarborough spent just £5 a week with a local independent business instead of a chain it would generate £10.8m into Scarborough each year.

"Our Fiverfest offers encourage the community to do just that."

List of Scarborough offers

The Aesthetic Room's & Academy: Mini Facial - Cleanse, Tone and Face-mask £5

Body Massage & Beauty - Market Hall: 15 minute Face and Scalp Massage £5

Brunch to go - Falsgrave road: large breakfast ( 3 bacon, 3 sausage, 2 eggs, beans, tomatoes, black pudding, mushrooms and 2 toast ) plus a hot drink for £5

Castellos - Victoria Rd: Any sandwich and a coffee £5

Compass Gym - Barry’s Lane: Gym / Class day pass £5 with a free coffee or a protein shake when you mention fiverfest! (day pass is a fiver usually so we would throw in the coffee or shake for free

Embellish Beauty - mobile: £5 eyebrow wax and tint

The Garden Shed - Victoria Rd: A different offer each day

Saturday: Any breakfast menu item £5. Any warm topped flatbread £5. ALL cocktails £5 each.

Gekoglass - Market Hall: two jars for £5 and mix and match on all our cards 2 for £5

The Hideout - Columbus Ravine: Coffee & Cake for £5

Inclusive Fitness - Facebook: £5 for 2 boot camp sessions for new clients

Koda - Northway: Any hot drink & cake for £5

Le Cafe Jardin - Huntriss Row: A Bacon and Fried Egg Roll and a regular Filter coffee £5

Offer available Mon - Fri until noon, chocolate fudge cake and regular cappuccino or latte £5, available for the offer period please quote Fiverfest when ordering.

Love Brew - Eastborough: Coffee and a slice of cake £5

Mutiny Bar & Kitchen - Sandside: Full English breakfast £5

Native - St Nicholas Street: Bagel and side salad £5 (normally £6)

Pot2doodledo - North Marine Rd: coffee/tea and a biscuit coaster to paint for £5

Revive hair & beauty salon - Bar Street: £5 brow wax, £5 gel nails, kid's trims £5, £55 highlights lowlights cut & style

Roasters - Aberdeen Walk: choice of one of our ciabattas and a regular hot drink £5

Sabroso - Dean Road: any 3 desserts for £5, or any large burrito £5

Scarborough The Reiki Room - Market Vaults: 20 mins Reiki for a fiver

Soma Yoga Fitness - Crossgates Community Centre: Classes for reduced rate, Wednesday October 9, 5.30pm to 6.30pm £5pp

Steampuss Cat Cafe - Bar Street: entrance and a drink for £5!

The Icing Store - Falsgrave Rd: Sugar and Crumbs Natural Flavoured Icing Sugar 500g, lots of different flavours! Fiverfest offer: 2 for £5

Stephen Joseph Theatre: limited number of £5 tickets to the world premiere production The Monstrous Heart, five tickets at £5 for each remaining performance, must be booked between 5 & 12 October, Use offer code 5ERFEST19, one £5 ticket per booking.

The Hub coffee lounge - St Nicholas Street: main & a tea/coffee for £5.

The Waterfront - 39 Sandside: coffee & cake or hot drink & cake for £5 deal

The Sandgate - Eastborough: regular sandgate breakfast between 7am and 11.30am for £5 saving of 95p

Trail Explorers - Market Vaults: Get your bike ready for winter with our Bike Cleaning special offer for just £5.

Xanders cocktail bar - Falsgrave: any gin and tonic or any classic cocktail for £5

Kreative Kakes - Online: £5 off any cake order.

Hey Jude Hair Salon - Gladstone Lane: full head of foils £55 including toner and cut and blowdry

Messytime - Victoria Rd: 2 for the price of 1 on all items that are £1 or 3 for a £1 on all 50p items

Picture perfect by LK - Online: £5 off any frame.