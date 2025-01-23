Scarborough's Sainsbury's cafe set to close as part of supermarket's national overhaul

The in-store cafe at Sainsbury's in Scarborough is set to close, along with all other remaining Sainsbury's cafes in the UK.

Sainsbury’s has said it will shut its remaining 61 in-store cafes, with the closures part of plans to save £1bn over three years.

It comes almost three years after it shut 200 in-store cafes amid waning demand from shoppers.

The latest round of closures is part of a shake-up which will result in the loss of more than 3,000 jobs.

The headcount reduction represents about 2% of the company’s 148,000-strong workforce.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said the supermarket was facing a “particularly challenging cost environment” as it moves forward with its company strategy.

He said: “As we accelerate into year two and beyond of our strategy, we are facing into a particularly challenging cost environment which means we have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.”