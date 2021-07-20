Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre to keep some Covid safety measures after 'Freedom Day'

Some Covid safety measures will remain in place at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

From July 19, so called 'Freedom Day', most coronavirus restrictions in England have been lifted, meaning there is no longer a limit on people meeting up, table service in pubs and restaurants is not mandatory and cinemas and theatres can operate at maximum capacity.

Wearing a mask is no longer a legal requirement but guidance published by the government says it "expects and recommends that people continue to wear a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces".

A spokesperson for the Stephen Joseph Theatre said: "It’s a big jump for us, and we’ve thought long and hard about what we should do. We’ve come to the inevitable conclusion that our main priority is safety – yours, ours, and that of our actors."

The theatre is asking all guests to continue wearing masks, unless exempt, when moving around the building or when watching a show or film, and so will staff with face-to-face contact.

Temperatures will be taken on arrival, hand sanitising will be required and a one-way system will remain in place. Seating in the auditorium will be socially distanced.

The track and trace system will be scaled back with just one QR code on display, pen and paper forms will still be available.

The theatre's bar will not be immediately reopening with pre-orders still being taken for pre-show and interval drinks.

Rules will be reviewed on a regular basis.